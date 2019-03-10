Listen Live Sports

Pridgett leads Montana over Sacramento St. 86-68

March 10, 2019 1:05 am
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sayeed Pridgett scored 17 points as Montana topped Sacramento State 86-68 on Saturday night.

Michael Oguine and Timmy Falls added 16 points each for the Grizzlies.

Kendal Manuel had 13 points for Montana (23-8, 16-4 Big Sky Conference).

Joshua Patton had 20 points and three blocks for the Hornets (14-15, 8-12). Marcus Graves added 15 points. Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Montana defeated Sacramento State 87-56 on Jan. 3.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

