Pridgett scores 20 to lift Montana over S. Utah 70-54

March 2, 2019 11:48 pm
 
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Sayeed Pridgett had 20 points as Montana defeated Southern Utah 70-54 on Saturday night.

Ahmaad Rorie had 15 points and six assists for Montana (21-7, 14-3 Big Sky Conference). Michael Oguine added 14 points and nine rebounds. Bobby Moorehead had nine rebounds for the home team.

Cameron Oluyitan had 10 points for the Thunderbirds (14-13, 9-9).

The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Thunderbirds on the season. Montana defeated Southern Utah 89-76 on Dec. 31. Montana plays Northern Arizona at home on Monday. Southern Utah matches up against Montana State on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

