Providence meets Butler in Big East tourney

No. 9 seed Butler (16-15, 7-11) vs. No. 8 seed Providence (17-14, 7-11)

Big East Conference Tourney First Round, Madison Square Garden, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Butler is set to match up against Providence in the first round of the Big East tournament. Providence won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last went at it on March 9, when the Friars shot 50.9 percent from the field while holding Butler to just 44.8 percent on the way to an 83-70 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Butler’s Kamar Baldwin, Paul Jorgensen and Sean McDermott have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

BRILLIANT BALDWIN: Baldwin has connected on 31.5 percent of the 127 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Friars are 8-0 when holding opponents to 40.3 percent or worse from the field, and 9-14 when opponents shoot better than that. The Bulldogs are 5-0 when they make 12 or more 3-pointers and 11-15 when the team hits fewer than 12 from long range.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Friars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Providence has 44 assists on 79 field goals (55.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Butler has assists on 29 of 75 field goals (38.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Providence has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Friars have averaged 22.7 foul shots per game this season.

___

___

