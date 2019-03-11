Listen Live Sports

Purdue Fort Wayne beats S. Dakota in Summit League tourney

March 11, 2019 12:27 am
 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — John Konchar had a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to carry Purdue Fort Wayne to a 96-70 win over South Dakota in the quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament on Sunday night.

Kason Harrell had 21 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (18-14). Matt Holba added 15 points. Dee Montgomery had 11 points for the home team.

Stanley Umude had 21 points for the Coyotes (13-17). Tyler Peterson added 15 points. Triston Simpson had 12 points and eight assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

