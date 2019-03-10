Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Qatar Masters Leading Scores

March 10, 2019 10:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Sunday
At Doha GC
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $1.75 million
Yardage: 7,400; Par: 72
Final
Justin Harding, South Africa 68-68-73-66—275
Jinho Choi, South Korea 72-69-72-64—277
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 72-71-66-68—277
Jorge Campillo, Spain 72-69-68-68—277
George Coetzee, South Africa 68-68-73-68—277
Anton Karlsson, Sweden 72-66-70-69—277
Nacho Elvira, Spain 71-67-69-70—277
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 68-68-71-70—277
Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 69-68-70-70—277
Oliver Wilson, England 69-68-69-71—277
Andy Sullivan, England 70-71-69-68—278
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 72-68-70-68—278
Thomas Detry, Belgium 70-68-70-70—278
Adri Arnaus, Spain 67-70-72-70—278
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-71-72-67—279
Jeff Winther, Denmark 70-70-72-67—279
Nick Cullen, Australia 69-70-68-72—279
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 72-70-68-70—280
Bradley Dredge, Wales 68-71-70-71—280
Also
Kurt Kitayama, United States 69-70-70-72—281

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.