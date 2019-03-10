Qatar Masters Leading Scores

Sunday At Doha GC Doha, Qatar Purse: $1.75 million Yardage: 7,400; Par: 72 Final Justin Harding, South Africa 68-68-73-66—275 Jinho Choi, South Korea 72-69-72-64—277 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 72-71-66-68—277 Jorge Campillo, Spain 72-69-68-68—277 George Coetzee, South Africa 68-68-73-68—277 Anton Karlsson, Sweden 72-66-70-69—277 Nacho Elvira, Spain 71-67-69-70—277 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 68-68-71-70—277 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 69-68-70-70—277 Oliver Wilson, England 69-68-69-71—277 Andy Sullivan, England 70-71-69-68—278 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 72-68-70-68—278 Thomas Detry, Belgium 70-68-70-70—278 Adri Arnaus, Spain 67-70-72-70—278 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 69-71-72-67—279 Jeff Winther, Denmark 70-70-72-67—279 Nick Cullen, Australia 69-70-68-72—279 Mikko Korhonen, Finland 72-70-68-70—280 Bradley Dredge, Wales 68-71-70-71—280 Also Kurt Kitayama, United States 69-70-70-72—281

