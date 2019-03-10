Qatar Masters Leading Scores

|Sunday
|At Doha GC
|Doha, Qatar
|Purse: $1.75 million
|Yardage: 7,400; Par: 72
|Final
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|68-68-73-66—275
|Jinho Choi, South Korea
|72-69-72-64—277
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|72-71-66-68—277
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|72-69-68-68—277
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|68-68-73-68—277
|Anton Karlsson, Sweden
|72-66-70-69—277
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|71-67-69-70—277
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|68-68-71-70—277
|Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa
|69-68-70-70—277
|Oliver Wilson, England
|69-68-69-71—277
|Andy Sullivan, England
|70-71-69-68—278
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|72-68-70-68—278
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|70-68-70-70—278
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|67-70-72-70—278
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|69-71-72-67—279
|Jeff Winther, Denmark
|70-70-72-67—279
|Nick Cullen, Australia
|69-70-68-72—279
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland
|72-70-68-70—280
|Bradley Dredge, Wales
|68-71-70-71—280
|Also
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|69-70-70-72—281
