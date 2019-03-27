Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

QB Blaine Gabbert signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

March 27, 2019 3:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added depth at quarterback, signing former first-round draft pick Blaine Gabbert.

Gabbert entered the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011 and has also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans.

Gabbert has appeared in 56 games, including 48 starts. He’s completed 842 of 1,498 passes for 9,063 yards, 48 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

The Bucs announced the signing Wednesday. Gabbert joins Ryan Griffin as a backup to Jameis Winston.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.