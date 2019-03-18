Quinnipiac meets NJIT in CIT first round

Quinnipiac (16-14) vs. NJIT (21-12)

CIT First Round, Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac and NJIT will meet in the first round of the CIT. NJIT lost 78-55 to Lipscomb on March 7, while Quinnipiac came up short in a 98-92 game against Monmouth on March 3.

STEPPING UP: NJIT’s Zach Cooks has averaged 17 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals while Abdul Lewis has put up 13 points and 9.1 rebounds. For the Bobcats, Cameron Young has averaged 23.3 points and five rebounds while Rich Kelly has put up 13.3 points and 4.5 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Young has directly created 43 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 36 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Quinnipiac is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Bobcats are 10-14 when opponents score more than 60.

STREAK SCORING: Quinnipiac has won its last five road games, scoring 80.4 points, while allowing 70.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a team has made 11.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams. The Bobcats have averaged 14.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

