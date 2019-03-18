Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Quinnipiac meets NJIT in CIT first round

March 18, 2019 10:30 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Quinnipiac (16-14) vs. NJIT (21-12)

CIT First Round, Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac and NJIT will meet in the first round of the CIT. NJIT lost 78-55 to Lipscomb on March 7, while Quinnipiac came up short in a 98-92 game against Monmouth on March 3.

STEPPING UP: NJIT’s Zach Cooks has averaged 17 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals while Abdul Lewis has put up 13 points and 9.1 rebounds. For the Bobcats, Cameron Young has averaged 23.3 points and five rebounds while Rich Kelly has put up 13.3 points and 4.5 assists.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Young has directly created 43 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 36 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Quinnipiac is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Bobcats are 10-14 when opponents score more than 60.

STREAK SCORING: Quinnipiac has won its last five road games, scoring 80.4 points, while allowing 70.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a team has made 11.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-most among Division I teams. The Bobcats have averaged 14.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.