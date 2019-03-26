Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raiders sign backup quarterback Landry Jones

March 26, 2019 12:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent quarterback Landry Jones.

The move on Tuesday gives the Raiders another potential backup behind starter Derek Carr. Oakland signed Mike Glennon earlier in free agency and also has Nathan Peterman on the roster.

Jones was originally a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2013. He has played 18 games with five starts in his career, completing 108 of 169 passes for 1,310 yards, eight TDs, seven interceptions and an 86.2 passer rating.

___

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.