The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raiders sign free agent cornerback Nevin Lawson

March 20, 2019 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent cornerback Nevin Lawson.

Lawson joined the Raiders on Wednesday after spending the first five seasons of his career in Detroit.

Lawson was a fourth-round pick by the Lions in 2014 and has played 63 games with 54 starts in his career. He has 194 tackles, 25 passes defensed, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Lawson adds depth at cornerback alongside 2017 first-round pick Gareon Conley and Daryl Worley.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

