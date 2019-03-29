Listen Live Sports

Raiders sign free agent TE Luke Willson

March 29, 2019 8:05 pm
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders signed unrestricted free agent tight end Luke Willson on Friday.

Willson spent last season with Detroit.

Oakland lost starting tight end Jared Cook in free agency earlier this month but has Darren Waller, Lee Smith and Derek Carrier still on the roster.

Willson played 14 games for the Lions last season with 13 catches for 87 yards. He spent the previous five years with Seattle and has 102 catches for 1,216 yards and 11 TDs in his six-year career.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

