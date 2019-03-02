Listen Live Sports

Raiders sign offense lineman Denzelle Good to year extension

March 2, 2019 11:54 am
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed offensive lineman Denzelle Good to a one-year extension.

He was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this month before signing Saturday.

Good was claimed off waivers by Oakland from Indianapolis late last year. He played four games for the Raiders, starting the final three at right guard in place of the injured Gabe Jackson.

Good was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in 2015. He has experience at tackle and guard, with 20 starts in his career.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

