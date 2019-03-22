Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Raiders sign QB Mike Glennon, S Curtis Riley

March 22, 2019 5:44 pm
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent quarterback Mike Glennon and safety Curtis Riley.

The additions on Friday give the Raiders a second backup to Derek Carr along with Nathan Peterman and depth in the secondary.

Glennon is entering his seventh season in the NFL. He was originally a third-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2013 and also has played with Chicago and Arizona. He has played in 27 games with 22 starts during his career. He has completed 60.9 percent of his passes, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt with 35 TDs, 20 interceptions and an 84 passer rating.

Glennon threw just 21 passes as a backup last season for the Cardinals.

Riley has played four seasons with Tennessee and the Giants. He has appeared in 27 contests with 16 starts, compiling 84 tackles five interceptions and seven passes defensed.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

