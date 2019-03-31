Listen Live Sports

Rangers 11, Cubs 10

March 31, 2019 8:14 pm
 
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Zobrist lf 5 1 2 2 DShelds cf 4 1 1 4
Bryant 3b 6 1 2 1 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 5 1 2 2 Andrus ss 5 0 1 0
J.Baez ss 5 1 2 1 Gallo lf 5 2 2 0
Schwrbr dh 4 1 1 1 Pence dh 3 2 2 0
Dscalso 2b 5 2 3 1 Choo ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Bote pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 2 2 2
Heyward rf 5 1 2 1 A.Cbrra 3b 3 1 2 3
Almr Jr cf 4 1 1 1 Frsythe 1b 2 1 0 0
Cratini c 4 1 2 0 Guzman 1b 0 0 0 0
Cntrras pr-c 0 0 0 0 Mathis c 3 2 1 1
Totals 43 10 17 10 Totals 34 11 11 10
Chicago 012 104 020—10
Texas 000 501 401—11

DP_Chicago 1, Texas 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Texas 5. 2B_Descalso (1), Caratini (1), Gallo (1). 3B_Mazara (1). HR_Rizzo (1), Schwarber (2), DeShields (1), A.Cabrera (2), Mathis (1). SB_J.Baez (2), DeShields (1), Pence (1). SF_A.Cabrera (1). S_Almora Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Hamels 5 6 5 5 3 4
Chatwood H,1 1 2-3 2 3 3 2 0
Montgomery BS,1 0 2 2 2 1 0
Cishek 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Strop L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Texas
Lynn 5 2-3 10 7 7 0 5
Chavez 0 3 1 1 0 0
Bird 1 1 0 0 2 1
Martin 1 3 2 2 0 2
Leclerc W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1

Chavez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Montgomery pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

WP_Leclerc, Strop.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:46. A_36,812 (49,115).

