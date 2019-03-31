Rangers 11, Cubs 10

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Zobrist lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Bryant 3b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Baez ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.429
|Schwarber dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.417
|Descalso 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|1-Bote pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Heyward rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|2-Contreras pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Totals
|43
|10
|17
|10
|3
|9
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.100
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.462
|Gallo lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Pence dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.429
|a-Choo ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Mazara rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.455
|Forsythe 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Guzman 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Mathis c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|Totals
|34
|11
|11
|10
|6
|7
|Chicago
|012
|104
|020—10
|17
|0
|Texas
|000
|501
|401—11
|11
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Pence in the 9th.
1-ran for Descalso in the 8th. 2-ran for Caratini in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 10, Texas 5. 2B_Descalso (1), Caratini (1), Gallo (1). 3B_Mazara (1). HR_Schwarber (2), off Lynn; Rizzo (1), off Martin; DeShields (1), off Hamels; Mathis (1), off Chatwood; Cabrera (2), off Montgomery. RBIs_Zobrist 2 (2), Bryant (4), Rizzo 2 (3), Baez (6), Schwarber (3), Descalso (1), Heyward (3), Almora Jr. (2), DeShields 4 (4), Mazara 2 (4), Cabrera 3 (5), Mathis (1). SB_Baez (2), DeShields (1), Pence (1). SF_Cabrera. S_Almora Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 7 (Bryant 3, Schwarber, Descalso 2, Almora Jr.); Texas 2 (Andrus, Mazara). RISP_Chicago 7 for 19; Texas 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Zobrist, Choo. GIDP_Zobrist, Andrus.
DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Descalso, Rizzo); Texas 1 (Cabrera, Odor, Guzman).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels
|5
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|100
|9.00
|Chatwood, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|25
|16.20
|Montgomery, BS, 1-1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|81.00
|Cishek
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|0.00
|Strop, L, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|18.00
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|5
|2-3
|10
|7
|7
|0
|5
|103
|11.12
|Chavez
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|54.00
|Bird
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|0.00
|Martin
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|18.00
|Leclerc, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
Chavez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Montgomery pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Montgomery 2-2, Cishek 1-0, Chavez 1-1, Bird 2-0, Martin 2-0, Leclerc 1-0. WP_Leclerc, Strop.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:46. A_36,812 (49,115).
