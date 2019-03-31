Rangers 11, Cubs 10

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Zobrist lf 5 1 2 2 1 0 .273 Bryant 3b 6 1 2 1 0 1 .308 Rizzo 1b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .273 Baez ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .429 Schwarber dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .417 Descalso 2b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .500 1-Bote pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Heyward rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .308 Almora Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .231 Caratini c 4 1 2 0 1 2 .500 2-Contreras pr-c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .375 Totals 43 10 17 10 3 9

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 4 1 1 4 1 1 .100 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Andrus ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .462 Gallo lf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .250 Pence dh 3 2 2 0 1 0 .429 a-Choo ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Mazara rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .333 Cabrera 3b 3 1 2 3 0 0 .455 Forsythe 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .000 Guzman 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Mathis c 3 2 1 1 1 1 .167 Totals 34 11 11 10 6 7

Chicago 012 104 020—10 17 0 Texas 000 501 401—11 11 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Pence in the 9th.

1-ran for Descalso in the 8th. 2-ran for Caratini in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 10, Texas 5. 2B_Descalso (1), Caratini (1), Gallo (1). 3B_Mazara (1). HR_Schwarber (2), off Lynn; Rizzo (1), off Martin; DeShields (1), off Hamels; Mathis (1), off Chatwood; Cabrera (2), off Montgomery. RBIs_Zobrist 2 (2), Bryant (4), Rizzo 2 (3), Baez (6), Schwarber (3), Descalso (1), Heyward (3), Almora Jr. (2), DeShields 4 (4), Mazara 2 (4), Cabrera 3 (5), Mathis (1). SB_Baez (2), DeShields (1), Pence (1). SF_Cabrera. S_Almora Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 7 (Bryant 3, Schwarber, Descalso 2, Almora Jr.); Texas 2 (Andrus, Mazara). RISP_Chicago 7 for 19; Texas 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Zobrist, Choo. GIDP_Zobrist, Andrus.

DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Descalso, Rizzo); Texas 1 (Cabrera, Odor, Guzman).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels 5 6 5 5 3 4 100 9.00 Chatwood, H, 1 1 2-3 2 3 3 2 0 25 16.20 Montgomery, BS, 1-1 0 2 2 2 1 0 18 81.00 Cishek 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 0.00 Strop, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 7 18.00 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn 5 2-3 10 7 7 0 5 103 11.12 Chavez 0 3 1 1 0 0 10 54.00 Bird 1 1 0 0 2 1 26 0.00 Martin 1 3 2 2 0 2 17 18.00 Leclerc, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00

Chavez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Montgomery pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Montgomery 2-2, Cishek 1-0, Chavez 1-1, Bird 2-0, Martin 2-0, Leclerc 1-0. WP_Leclerc, Strop.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:46. A_36,812 (49,115).

