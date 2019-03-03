Listen Live Sports

Rangers 11, Padres 3

March 3, 2019 5:56 pm
 
San Diego Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jnkwski rf 1 0 0 0 Sh.Choo dh 3 1 1 1
Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 Sa.Huff ph 3 1 1 1
J.Qiroz 2b 1 0 0 1 Ro.Odor 2b 3 1 2 2
M.Mrgot cf 3 0 1 0 Fontana 2b 2 0 1 0
Bu.Reed pr 1 0 0 0 E.Andrs ss 3 0 1 0
L.Urias 2b 3 1 1 0 R.Dorow ss 1 1 0 0
Olvares rf 1 0 0 0 J.Gallo cf 2 1 1 0
F.Reyes lf 3 0 1 1 B.Rvere ph 2 0 1 1
Scvuzzo lf 1 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 4 1 2 1
Tts Jr. ss 3 0 0 0 D.Arias pr 1 0 0 0
J.Gerra ss 1 0 0 0 J.Mthis c 2 1 1 0
A.Hdges c 1 0 0 0 J.Bandy c 2 0 0 0
F.Mejia c 1 0 0 0 P.Wsdom 1b 3 1 0 1
T.Frnce 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Terry 1b 1 0 1 0
Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0 Santana rf 3 2 2 2
J.Prela dh 2 0 1 0 L.Clark pr 1 0 0 0
Dckrson ph 1 1 1 0 C.Tocci lf 4 1 1 1
A.Craig 1b 2 0 0 0 Taveras lf 1 0 1 0
J.Vsler 3b 1 1 1 1
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 41 11 16 10
San Diego 000 100 020—3
Texas 008 030 00x—11

E_Tatis Jr. (1), Hedges (1), Dorow (1). DP_San Diego 2, Texas 0. LOB_San Diego 3, Texas 11. 2B_Reyes (1), Odor (1), Santana (2), Tocci (1). 3B_Pirela (1), Vosler (1). HR_Odor (1). SB_Reed (5), Santana (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack L, 1-1 2 2-3 4 2 2 1 3
Weir 1-3 4 6 6 1 0
Yates 1 1 0 0 0 2
Erlin 2 1-3 5 3 3 2 0
McGrath 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Torres 1 2 0 0 0 1
Texas
Burke 2 0 0 0 0 3
Sampson W, 1-0 2 2 1 0 0 3
McAllister 2 2 0 0 0 1
Martin 1 0 0 0 1 0
Curtis 1 2 2 2 0 1
Espinal 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Weir (Wisdom), McAllister (Hedges).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:44. A_4,429

