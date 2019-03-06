Listen Live Sports

Rangers 12, Giants 5

March 6, 2019 7:36 pm
 
San Francisco Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
S.Dggar cf 4 0 2 0 DShelds cf 2 1 1 0
M.Grber cf 1 0 0 0 Santana cf 2 1 0 0
A.Hnson ss 3 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 2b 3 1 1 1
Avelino ph 2 0 0 0 d’Arnud 2b 1 2 0 0
Br.Belt 1b 3 0 2 0 E.Andrs ss 2 1 0 0
Z.Green 1b 1 1 0 0 E.White ss 1 0 0 1
Sndoval 3b 2 1 1 1 N.Mzara rf 3 1 2 2
R.Jones 3b 2 0 1 0 C.Tocci rf 2 1 2 5
Solarte 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Gallo lf 3 0 1 1
R.Hward 2b 2 0 2 0 Calhoun lf 2 0 0 0
G.Parra rf 3 2 2 1 Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 0
H.Ramos rf 2 0 0 1 A.Ibnez pr 2 0 1 0
Wllmson lf 2 0 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 3 0 0 0
Ch.Shaw lf 2 0 0 0 P.Wsdom 1b 2 0 0 0
R.Rvera c 2 0 0 0 H.Pence dh 3 1 1 0
Jo.Bart c 1 0 0 0 Granite ph 2 1 1 0
St.Vogt dh 3 0 2 1 Knr-Flf c 3 1 2 0
Androli pr 1 1 0 0 Trevino c 1 1 0 0
Totals 39 5 13 4 Totals 40 12 13 10
San Francisco 010 012 001—5
Texas 202 103 40x—12

E_Howard (3), White (3), Ibanez (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Texas 0. LOB_San Francisco 11, Texas 11. 2B_Howard (3), Mazara 2 (3), Tocci (2), Kiner-Falefa (2). 3B_Granite (1). HR_Sandoval (1), Parra (2), Odor (3), Tocci (2). SB_Duggar (2), DeShields 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Stratton L, 1-2 2 4 3 3 0 3
Okert 1 1 1 1 1 2
Blach 2 3 1 1 1 3
Venditte 1 2 3 3 1 1
Black 2-3 1 3 0 1 1
Lovegrove 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
Bergen 1 1 0 0 1 2
Texas
Miller W, 1-0 1 2-3 4 1 1 2 2
Gomez H, 1 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Mendez 2 4 3 2 0 1
Espinal 1 1 0 0 0 0
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 2
Leclerc 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Martin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Blach.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:44. A_4,855

