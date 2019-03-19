Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 3, Dodgers 1

March 19, 2019 1:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Tylor lf 3 0 0 0 Sh.Choo lf 3 0 2 1
Carrera lf 2 0 1 0 F.Chvez pr 1 0 0 0
J.Trner 3b 3 0 3 0 Ro.Odor 2b 4 0 3 1
B.Mller 2b 2 1 1 1 E.Andrs dh 3 0 1 1
M.Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0 N.Mzara rf 4 0 1 0
Ed.Rios 1b 2 0 1 0 Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 0
Hrnndez 2b 2 0 1 0 Frsythe ss 3 0 0 0
Santana 3b 2 0 0 0 DShelds cf 3 1 1 0
R.Mrtin dh 2 0 0 0 R.Dorow 3b 1 0 0 0
L.Lndon ph 0 0 0 0 J.Mthis c 2 1 0 0
A.Brnes c 3 0 0 0 Sa.Huff c 1 0 0 0
J.Thole ph 1 0 0 0 Pr.Beck 1b 3 1 1 0
Orlando rf 4 0 0 0
Verdugo cf 3 0 0 0
D.Cstro ss 3 0 1 0
Rbinson ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 1 8 1 Totals 31 3 10 3
Los Angeles 000 000 100—1
Texas 000 020 10x—3

E_Cabrera (1), Forsythe (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Texas 1. 2B_Carrera (2), Turner (5). HR_Miller (2). SF_Choo (2), Andrus (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Stripling L, 0-1 4 2-3 5 2 2 1 4
Hart 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Alexander 1 1 0 0 1 0
Quackenbush 2-3 2 1 1 2 1
Vasquez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Head 1 1 0 0 0 1
Texas
Minor 3 1-3 3 0 0 3 3
Martin W, 1-0 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Bird H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Leclerc H, 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Sadzeck H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Bass S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Minor.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Tom Woodring.

Advertisement

T_3:04. A_8,711

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.