Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 5, Royals 4

March 14, 2019 7:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Calhoun lf 4 1 1 0 Hmilton cf 3 0 1 0
Thmpson lf 1 0 0 0 Strling cf 2 0 0 0
Ro.Odor 2b 3 1 2 0 Mondesi ss 3 0 1 2
Fontana pr 2 1 1 0 N.Lopez pr 2 0 1 0
E.Andrs ss 3 0 3 3 A.Grdon lf 3 1 1 0
A.Tjeda pr 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 1 0 0 0
N.Mzara rf 3 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 1 1 1
Mrtinez rf 2 0 0 0 Schwndl 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Gallo cf 3 0 0 0 Arteaga 2b 3 0 1 1
Taveras cf 1 0 0 0 E.Mejia 2b 1 0 0 0
Cabrera 3b 2 1 1 0 Goodwin rf 3 0 0 0
d’Arnud 3b 1 0 0 0 Bnfacio rf 1 0 1 0
J.Mthis c 2 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 3 1 2 0
Trevino c 1 0 1 0 J.Flres 3b 1 0 0 0
P.Wsdom 1b 3 0 1 0 Phllips dh 3 1 1 0
Pr.Beck 1b 1 0 0 0 Viloria c 3 0 0 0
Santana dh 3 1 1 2
Cordero ph 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 37 4 10 4
Texas 002 210 000—5
Kansas City 200 020 000—4

E_d’Arnaud 2 (3), Boxberger (1), Mejia (3). DP_Texas 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Texas 8, Kansas City 9. 2B_Odor 2 (3), Mondesi (2), Gordon (4), Arteaga (2). 3B_Bonifacio (2). HR_Santana (2). SB_Tejeda (1), Mondesi (2), Lopez (4), Gordon (2). CS_Gore (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Volquez W, 1-1 4 4 2 2 0 3
Martin H, 1 1 3 2 2 1 2
Kelley H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bird H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 2
McAllister S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 2 0
Kansas City
Junis L, 0-1 4 1-3 9 5 5 1 4
Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 1
Diekman 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 2
Lovelady 2 1 0 0 1 3

WP_Volquez.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Bellino.

Advertisement

T_3:04. A_5,686

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.