Rangers 7, Diamondbacks 2

March 17, 2019 9:46 pm
 
Arizona Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lcastro lf 4 0 0 0 DShelds cf 3 2 2 0
I.Vrgas ss 4 0 0 0 Granite cf 2 1 1 0
M.Szczr rf 3 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 2b 2 0 1 1
C.Wlker 1b 3 0 2 0 Fontana pr 2 1 1 2
Rosario c- 1 0 0 0 E.Andrs ss 3 0 1 0
C.Kelly c 2 0 1 0 d’Arnud pr 2 0 1 0
R.Scott rp 1 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 2 0 0 1
S.Brito cf 3 1 2 0 D.Arias 3b 1 0 0 0
P.Smith 1b 1 0 0 0 H.Pence dh 2 1 1 0
Tmlnson 2b 3 1 1 1 Calhoun ph 2 0 0 0
Dzenack ss 1 0 0 0 N.Mzara lf 3 0 0 0
Qrecuto 3b 3 0 2 1 L.Clark lf 1 0 0 0
DeLuzio cf 1 0 0 0 Dvidson 1b 1 0 1 0
Rob.Ray sp 1 0 0 0 Dprhnsn pr 0 1 0 0
M.Herum ph 2 0 0 0 J.Bandy 1b 1 0 0 0
Sh.Choo rf 2 0 0 1
Santana pr 1 1 0 0
Knr-Flf c 2 0 1 1
Trevino c 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 8 2 Totals 33 7 10 6
Arizona 020 000 000—2
Texas 100 122 01x—7

E_Querecuto (1), Shipley (1). DP_Arizona 1, Texas 0. LOB_Arizona 7, Texas 8. 2B_Granite (1), Andrus (2). SB_Tomlinson (1), DeShields (4), Odor (1), Pence (5). SF_Cabrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray 3 1-3 2 2 1 3 8
Shipley S, 3-7 BS, 3-7 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Bradley 2-3 3 2 2 1 1
McCanna S, 2-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 0
Young 1 2 1 1 0 2
Texas
Mendez 2 1-3 4 2 2 1 2
Springs W, 1-0 BS, 0-3 2 2-3 4 0 0 1 3
Kelley H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 0 0
Martin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Bird BS, 0-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Ray (Davidson).

WP_Ray.

PB_Kiner-Falefa.

Balk_Mendez.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:59. A_7,628

