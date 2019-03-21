Listen Live Sports

Rangers 7, Indians 3

March 21, 2019 11:28 pm
 
Cleveland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Santana 1b 3 1 1 0 Sh.Choo lf 3 2 1 0
Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 2b 4 1 1 3
Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 0 E.Andrs ss 3 1 2 0
T.Friis ph 2 0 0 0 De Leon ss 2 0 2 0
J.Lplow rf 3 0 1 0 N.Mzara rf 5 0 2 1
W.Bnson rf 0 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0
Plwecki dh 3 0 1 0 R.Gzman 1b 3 2 2 1
Tinsley ph 1 0 0 0 J.Bandy ph 1 0 0 0
Thmpson cf 2 1 1 1 Dvidson dh 4 0 1 0
Ka’.Tom pr 1 0 0 0 J.Mthis c 3 0 2 1
E.Haase c 3 0 1 2 Whatley c 1 0 0 0
Navarro c 1 0 0 0 DShelds cf 4 1 1 0
M.Mroff ss 1 0 1 0
E.Perez pr 2 0 0 0
J.Crter lf 2 0 1 0
Gnzalez lf 1 0 1 0
Pantoja 2b 4 0 1 0
Totals 33 3 10 3 Totals 37 7 14 6
Cleveland 201 000 000—3
Texas 011 110 03x—7

E_Hutcheon (1). DP_Cleveland 3, Texas 1. LOB_Cleveland 8, Texas 9. 2B_Gonzalez (1), Andrus (3), Mathis (2), DeShields (4). 3B_De Leon (1). HR_Thompson (2), Odor (4), Guzman (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Clevinger L, 2-1 4 8 4 3 2 4
Cimber 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hand 1 1 0 0 0 0
Edwards 1 1 0 0 0 0
Robinson 2-3 2 3 3 1 2
Angulo 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Texas
Smyly 4 8 3 3 2 4
Gardewine W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Leclerc H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Bird S, 1-6 2 1 0 0 1 1

WP_Robinson.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:57. A_5,361

