Rangers-Canucks Sum

N.Y. Rangers 0 0 1—1 Vancouver 0 3 1—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vancouver, Boeser 23 (Leivo, Horvat), 6:07 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Motte 8 (Edler, Markstrom), 9:34. 3, Vancouver, Motte 9 (Roussel), 9:45.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 16 (DeAngelo, Zibanejad), 10:28 (pp). 5, Vancouver, Virtanen 13 (Stecher, Pearson), 19:35.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 7-7-8_22. Vancouver 8-14-6_28.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 4; Vancouver 1 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 18-18-10 (27 shots-24 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 25-20-8 (22-21).

A_18,225 (18,910). T_2:20.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Kiel Murchison.

