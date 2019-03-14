Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rangers-Canucks Sums

March 14, 2019 12:34 am
 
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 1—1
Vancouver 0 3 1—4

First Period_None. Penalties_DeAngelo, NYR, (high sticking), 0:08.

Second Period_1, Vancouver, Boeser 23 (Leivo, Horvat), 6:07 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Motte 8 (Edler, Markstrom), 9:34. 3, Vancouver, Motte 9 (Roussel), 9:45. Penalties_Kreider, NYR, served by Buchnevich, Major (elbowing), 4:23; Kreider, NYR, Misconduct (misconduct), 4:23; Lemieux, NYR, served by Buchnevich, Misconduct (misconduct), 9:45; Pearson, VAN, (hooking), 17:03; Beagle, VAN, (slashing), 17:56; Namestnikov, NYR, (slashing), 17:56.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 16 (DeAngelo, Zibanejad), 10:28 (pp). 5, Vancouver, Virtanen 13 (Stecher, Pearson), 19:35. Penalties_Shattenkirk, NYR, (hooking), 2:20; Leivo, VAN, (interference), 3:54; Stecher, VAN, (holding), 4:21; Edler, VAN, (interference), 9:35.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 7-7-8_22. Vancouver 8-14-6_28.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 4; Vancouver 1 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 18-18-10 (27 shots-24 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 25-20-8 (22-21).

A_18,225 (18,910). T_2:20.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Kiel Murchison.

