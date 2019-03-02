Listen Live Sports

Rangers’ Farrell has jaw broken by line-drive comebacker

March 2, 2019 9:32 pm
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Luke Farrell had his jaw broken by a line drive during a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants.

Farrell was struck on the right side of his jaw Saturday by a ball off the bat of Jalen Miller with one out in the ninth inning.

The Rangers say Farrell had a CT scan and X-rays, which revealed a non-displaced fracture in the jaw. He was released from the hospital a few hours later and is expected to visit a maxillofacial specialist Monday.

Farrell is the son of former Red Sox manager John Farrell. He became the first son to pitch against a team managed by his father in 2017 while with Cincinnati.

The Giants and Rangers finished in a scoreless, nine-inning tie.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

