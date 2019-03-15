Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers-Flames Sums

March 15, 2019 11:38 pm
 
< a min read
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 0—1
Calgary 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Calgary, Gaudreau 35 (Tkachuk), 10:00. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Pionk 7 (Strome), 11:10. Penalties_Bennett, CGY, (hooking), 7:31; Smith, NYR, (slashing), 10:49; Gaudreau, CGY, (slashing), 10:49; Namestnikov, NYR, (tripping), 12:50; Namestnikov, NYR, (high sticking), 15:31; Lemieux, NYR, (roughing), 18:47; Hathaway, CGY, (roughing), 18:47.

Second Period_3, Calgary, Tkachuk 33 (Giordano, Frolik), 2:56. 4, Calgary, Hathaway 9 (Tkachuk, Ryan), 4:06. Penalties_Howden, NYR, (slashing), 14:38; Backlund, CGY, (tripping), 16:16.

Third Period_5, Calgary, Frolik 15 (Tkachuk, Hanifin), 5:12. 6, Calgary, Tkachuk 34 (Backlund), 9:49. Penalties_Jankowski, CGY, (roughing), 6:42.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 6-9-10_25. Calgary 13-5-14_32.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; Calgary 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 10-13-3 (32 shots-27 saves). Calgary, Rittich 26-7-5 (25-24).

A_18,956 (19,289). T_2:24.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, Andrew Smith.

