Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers-Flyers Sum

March 31, 2019 3:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
N.Y. Rangers 2 0 1—3
Philadelphia 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 20 (Zibanejad, Kreider), 16:25. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 18 (Smith, Howden), 19:57.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Skjei 7 (Strome, Howden), 7:39.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-6-10_25. Philadelphia 7-11-11_29.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 13-13-3 (29 shots-29 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 16-12-1 (25-22).

A_19,437 (19,543). T_2:21.

Referees_Brad Meier, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Bevan Mills.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
4|10 Data Management Forum
4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.