Rangers-Flyers Sums

N.Y. Rangers 2 0 1—3 Philadelphia 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 20 (Zibanejad, Kreider), 16:25. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 18 (Howden, Smith), 19:57. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Smith, NYR, (tripping), 2:25; Smith, NYR, (interference), 4:27; Raffl, PHI, (cross checking), 8:17.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Skjei 7 (Howden, Strome), 7:39. Penalties_Smith, NYR, (tripping), 4:57; Smith, NYR, (cross checking), 16:01; Sanheim, PHI, (hooking), 18:29.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-6-10_25. Philadelphia 7-11-11_29.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 13-13-3 (29 shots-29 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 16-12-1 (25-22).

A_19,437 (19,543). T_2:21.

Referees_Brad Meier, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Bevan Mills.

