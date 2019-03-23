Rangers-Maple Leafs Sum

N.Y. Rangers 0 0 1 1—2 Toronto 0 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 18 (Shattenkirk, Skjei), 0:19. 2, Toronto, Hyman 19 (Tavares, Marner), 8:33.

Overtime_3, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 15 (Nieves), 1:48.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 11-7-7-3_28. Toronto 13-10-20-2_45.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; Toronto 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 11-12-3 (45 shots-44 saves). Toronto, Andersen 34-15-5 (28-26).

A_19,251 (18,819). T_2:33.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Mark Shewchyk.

