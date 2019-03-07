Rangers-Red Wings Sums

N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0—2 Detroit 0 1 1 0—3 Detroit won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 14 (Lemieux, Howden), 8:43. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Bertuzzi 16 (Athanasiou, Bowey), 5:46. Penalties_Hajek, NYR, (holding), 8:49; Rasmussen, DET, (holding), 10:34; Skjei, NYR, (tripping), 14:22.

Third Period_3, Detroit, Athanasiou 23 (DeKeyser), 6:15. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 15 (Lemieux, DeAngelo), 14:29. Penalties_Strome, NYR, (hooking), 5:38; Bowey, DET, (holding stick), 5:38; Skjei, NYR, (holding), 11:09.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_N.Y. Rangers 0 (Zibanejad NG, DeAngelo NG, Buchnevich NG), Detroit 1 (Nielsen NG, Athanasiou G, Bertuzzi NG).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 12-10-9-3_34. Detroit 14-13-15-3_45.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 1; Detroit 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 17-17-10 (45 shots-43 saves). Detroit, Howard 18-18-5 (34-32).

A_18,333 (20,000). T_2:44.

Referees_Michael Markovic, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Andrew Smith.

