Rangers-Stars Sum

N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0—0 Dallas 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Klingberg 9 (Heiskanen), 1:16.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 11-9-8_28. Dallas 11-10-11_32.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; Dallas 0 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 10-10-2 (32 shots-31 saves). Dallas, Bishop 20-14-2 (28-28).

Referees_Steve Kozari, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.