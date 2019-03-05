Listen Live Sports

Rangers-Stars Sums

March 5, 2019 11:17 pm
 
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0—0
Dallas 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Hintz, DAL, (high sticking), 3:50.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Klingberg 9 (Heiskanen), 1:16. Penalties_Comeau, DAL, (tripping), 3:55; Faksa, DAL, (boarding), 11:55; Vesey, NYR, (hooking), 14:58.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Oleksiak, DAL, (holding), 8:47; Zibanejad, NYR, served by Chytil, Major (boarding), 10:07; Zibanejad, NYR, Misconduct (misconduct), 10:07; Skjei, NYR, (slashing), 10:24; Shattenkirk, NYR, (hooking), 17:16; Strome, NYR, (cross checking), 19:58; Strome, NYR, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:58; DeAngelo, NYR, (roughing), 19:58; Skjei, NYR, (roughing), 19:58; Benn, DAL, (roughing), 19:58; Polak, DAL, (roughing), 19:58.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 11-9-8_28. Dallas 11-10-11_32.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; Dallas 0 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 10-10-2 (32 shots-31 saves). Dallas, Bishop 20-14-2 (28-28).

Referees_Steve Kozari, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Derek Nansen.

