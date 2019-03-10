Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers tab lefty Minor as their opening day starter vs Cubs

March 10, 2019 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Minor has been tabbed the opening day starter for the Texas Rangers, who last year gave the left-hander the opportunity to start again.

New Rangers manager Chris Woodward announced the decision Sunday. Woodward says Minor earned it by how he pitched last season and by now setting a tone in spring training with his attitude and work ethic.

Texas opens at home March 28 opener at home against the Chicago Cubs.

Minor was 12-8 with a 4.18 ERA last season, when he led the Rangers with his 12 wins and 157 innings, more than doubling his 2017 workload as a full-time reliever in Kansas City. A starter for the Atlanta Braves from 2010-14, he missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons following surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Advertisement

This will be his first opening day start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|20 Washington Technology Power Breakfast:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines complete underwater crash training

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends in troops to protect civil rights march

Get our daily newsletter.