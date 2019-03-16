Listen Live Sports

Rangers-Wild Sum

March 16, 2019
 
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1—2
Minnesota 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Minnesota, Donato 9 (Aberg), 4:40. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 28 (Shattenkirk), 6:00. 3, Minnesota, Donato 10 (Kunin, Zucker), 16:05.

Second Period_4, Minnesota, E.Staal 20, 4:51.

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Spurgeon 13 (Parise, Fiala), 6:06 (pp). 6, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 17 (Skjei, DeAngelo), 8:56. 7, Minnesota, Brown 3 (Foligno, Fehr), 17:25.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 11-6-11_28. Minnesota 18-14-15_47.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2; Minnesota 1 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 18-19-10 (45 shots-41 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 28-24-6 (28-26).

A_18,844 (18,064). T_2:36.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Brian Mach.

