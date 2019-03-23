Rapids-FC Dallas, Sums

Colorado 0 1—1 Dallas 1 1—2

First half_1, Dallas, Barrios, 2 (Ferreira), 35th minute.

Second half_2, Colorado, Smith, 1, 69th; 3, Dallas, Hollingshead, 1, 82nd.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin; Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Dallas, Barrios, 76th; Gonzalez, 86th. Colorado, Price, 88th.

Advertisement

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking; Cory Richardson; Tim Ford. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_14,514.

___

Lineups

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Pablo Aranguiz (Harold Mosquera, 67th), Michael Barrios, Edwin Cerrillo, Ryan Hollingshead, Paxton Pomykal; Dominique Badji (Zdenek Ondrasek, 78th), Jesus Ferreira (Thomas Roberts, 79th).

Colorado_Tim Howard; Keegan Rosenberry, Axel Sjoberg, Tommy Smith; Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett, Jack Price, Dillon Serna; Kei Kamara, Nicolas Mezquida (Sam Nicholson, 81st), Andre Shinyashiki (Niki Jackson, 76th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.