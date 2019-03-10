Rapids-Sounders, Sums

Colorado 0 0—0 Seattle 2 0—2

First half_1, Seattle, Leerdam, 2, 5th minute; 2, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 2 (Rodriguez), 8th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Seattle, Svensson, 25th; Morris, 52nd; Roldan, 59th; Leerdam, 65th; Lodeiro, 90th. Colorado, Rosenberry, 17th; Feilhaber, 33rd.

Advertisement

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman; Felisha Mariscal; Fotis Bazakos. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_37,725.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Chad Marshall, Brad Smith; Victor Rodriguez (Harry Shipp, 68th), Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Roman Torres, 85th), Raul Ruidiaz.

Colorado_Tim Howard; Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson, Deklan Wynne; Kellyn Acosta (Andre Shinyashiki, 77th), Benny Feilhaber, Jack Price, Dillon Serna; Kei Kamara, Nicolas Mezquida (Niki Jackson, 85th), Diego Rubio.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.