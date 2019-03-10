Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rapids-Sounders, Sums

March 10, 2019 12:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado 0 0—0
Seattle 2 0—2

First half_1, Seattle, Leerdam, 2, 5th minute; 2, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 2 (Rodriguez), 8th.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Seattle, Svensson, 25th; Morris, 52nd; Roldan, 59th; Leerdam, 65th; Lodeiro, 90th. Colorado, Rosenberry, 17th; Feilhaber, 33rd.

Advertisement

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman; Felisha Mariscal; Fotis Bazakos. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_37,725.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Chad Marshall, Brad Smith; Victor Rodriguez (Harry Shipp, 68th), Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Roman Torres, 85th), Raul Ruidiaz.

Colorado_Tim Howard; Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson, Deklan Wynne; Kellyn Acosta (Andre Shinyashiki, 77th), Benny Feilhaber, Jack Price, Dillon Serna; Kei Kamara, Nicolas Mezquida (Niki Jackson, 85th), Diego Rubio.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.