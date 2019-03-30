Raptors-Bulls, Box

TORONTO (124)

Green 3-5 0-0 8, Ibaka 10-16 1-1 23, Gasol 6-11 2-4 17, Lowry 2-10 5-6 10, VanVleet 9-15 2-2 23, Powell 6-11 0-0 15, Boucher 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Loyd 0-0 2-3 2, Lin 4-8 2-2 12, Meeks 6-9 0-0 14. Totals 46-89 14-18 124.

CHICAGO (101)

Harrison 6-15 3-5 15, Selden 4-10 0-0 9, Lopez 1-4 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 3-8 0-0 8, Sampson 3-7 0-0 7, Felicio 2-5 0-0 4, Lemon Jr. 8-15 3-5 19, Luwawu-Cabarrot 6-13 2-2 18, Alkins 3-9 1-1 7, Blakeney 5-11 1-3 12. Totals 41-97 10-16 101.

Toronto 26 41 26 31—124 Chicago 28 28 19 26—101

3-Point Goals_Toronto 18-38 (Gasol 3-4, Powell 3-6, VanVleet 3-8, Green 2-2, Lin 2-2, Meeks 2-4, Ibaka 2-5, Lowry 1-5, Boucher 0-1, Miller 0-1), Chicago 9-30 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 4-9, Arcidiacono 2-4, Sampson 1-2, Selden 1-3, Blakeney 1-5, Lemon Jr. 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Alkins 0-2, Harrison 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 47 (Ibaka 12), Chicago 53 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 10). Assists_Toronto 35 (Lowry 8), Chicago 21 (Lemon Jr. 6). Total Fouls_Toronto 15, Chicago 15. Technicals_Lowry, Lemon Jr.. A_21,238 (20,917).

