Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raptors-Bulls, Box

March 30, 2019 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
TORONTO (124)

Green 3-5 0-0 8, Ibaka 10-16 1-1 23, Gasol 6-11 2-4 17, Lowry 2-10 5-6 10, VanVleet 9-15 2-2 23, Powell 6-11 0-0 15, Boucher 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Loyd 0-0 2-3 2, Lin 4-8 2-2 12, Meeks 6-9 0-0 14. Totals 46-89 14-18 124.

CHICAGO (101)

Harrison 6-15 3-5 15, Selden 4-10 0-0 9, Lopez 1-4 0-0 2, Arcidiacono 3-8 0-0 8, Sampson 3-7 0-0 7, Felicio 2-5 0-0 4, Lemon Jr. 8-15 3-5 19, Luwawu-Cabarrot 6-13 2-2 18, Alkins 3-9 1-1 7, Blakeney 5-11 1-3 12. Totals 41-97 10-16 101.

Toronto 26 41 26 31—124
Chicago 28 28 19 26—101

3-Point Goals_Toronto 18-38 (Gasol 3-4, Powell 3-6, VanVleet 3-8, Green 2-2, Lin 2-2, Meeks 2-4, Ibaka 2-5, Lowry 1-5, Boucher 0-1, Miller 0-1), Chicago 9-30 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 4-9, Arcidiacono 2-4, Sampson 1-2, Selden 1-3, Blakeney 1-5, Lemon Jr. 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Alkins 0-2, Harrison 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 47 (Ibaka 12), Chicago 53 (Luwawu-Cabarrot 10). Assists_Toronto 35 (Lowry 8), Chicago 21 (Lemon Jr. 6). Total Fouls_Toronto 15, Chicago 15. Technicals_Lowry, Lemon Jr.. A_21,238 (20,917).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.