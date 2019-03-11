Raptors-Cavaliers, Box

TORONTO (101)

Leonard 11-19 0-3 25, Siakam 6-13 3-3 15, Gasol 1-6 0-1 2, Lowry 5-8 0-0 14, Green 2-5 0-0 5, Powell 4-8 1-1 9, Anunoby 3-6 1-2 8, Miller 1-1 0-0 3, Boucher 0-1 2-2 2, Ibaka 3-6 2-3 8, Lin 3-9 1-2 8, McCaw 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 40-84 10-17 101.

CLEVELAND (126)

Osman 6-16 5-5 19, Love 4-11 5-6 16, Zizic 8-12 1-1 17, Sexton 10-18 4-4 28, Knight 4-9 2-2 12, Adel 0-0 0-0 0, Frye 1-1 0-0 3, Chriss 0-3 0-0 0, Clarkson 5-11 1-1 14, Nwaba 4-6 0-0 9, Stauskas 2-7 2-2 8. Totals 44-94 20-21 126.

Toronto 24 31 22 24—101 Cleveland 25 34 32 35—126

3-Point Goals_Toronto 11-39 (Lowry 4-7, Leonard 3-8, Miller 1-1, Green 1-3, Anunoby 1-3, Lin 1-5, McCaw 0-1, Ibaka 0-2, Gasol 0-2, Powell 0-3, Siakam 0-4), Cleveland 18-41 (Sexton 4-7, Clarkson 3-7, Love 3-7, Stauskas 2-5, Knight 2-5, Osman 2-6, Frye 1-1, Nwaba 1-2, Chriss 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 43 (Leonard 9), Cleveland 51 (Love 18). Assists_Toronto 20 (Lowry 6), Cleveland 27 (Osman 7). Total Fouls_Toronto 24, Cleveland 19. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second), Ibaka, Chriss, Nwaba. Ejected_Ibaka, Chriss. A_19,432 (20,562).

