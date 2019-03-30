Raptors forward Patrick McCaw out 3 weeks with thumb injury

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors will be without forward Patrick McCaw for about weeks because of a sprained right thumb.

He was hurt during Thursday night’s win at New York. He will wear a splint while he is sidelined.

McCaw is averaging 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds through 26 games with Toronto. The Raptors lead the Atlantic Division and have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

