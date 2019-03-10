Raptors-Heat, Box

Listen Live Sports

March 10, 2019 6:03 pm
 
TORONTO (125)

McCaw 3-4 1-2 10, Siakam 8-12 3-5 20, Ibaka 4-7 1-2 10, Lowry 8-14 2-3 24, Green 5-9 0-0 15, Anunoby 3-5 5-6 11, Powell 4-7 4-4 15, Boucher 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 1-2 0-0 3, Gasol 3-6 0-0 6, Lin 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 42-74 20-26 125.

MIAMI (104)

Richardson 3-10 2-2 8, Olynyk 0-8 1-1 1, Adebayo 8-11 3-3 19, Winslow 4-13 1-2 10, Waiters 6-10 0-2 15, Jones Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Whiteside 4-9 0-1 8, Dragic 4-8 2-4 11, Wade 7-12 0-0 15, McGruder 4-7 3-6 13. Totals 42-92 12-21 104.

Toronto 32 36 23 34—125
Miami 27 27 25 25—104

3-Point Goals_Toronto 21-40 (Lowry 6-11, Green 5-8, McCaw 3-3, Powell 3-5, Miller 1-2, Siakam 1-2, Ibaka 1-3, Lin 1-3, Boucher 0-1, Anunoby 0-1, Gasol 0-1), Miami 8-27 (Waiters 3-6, McGruder 2-5, Winslow 1-2, Wade 1-3, Dragic 1-3, Jones Jr. 0-1, Richardson 0-3, Olynyk 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 44 (Ibaka 8), Miami 36 (Whiteside 7). Assists_Toronto 32 (Lowry 10), Miami 27 (Adebayo 5). Total Fouls_Toronto 23, Miami 22. Technicals_Lowry, Adebayo. A_19,600 (19,600).

