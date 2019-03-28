Raptors-Knicks, Box

TORONTO (117)

Green 5-9 0-0 15, Siakam 11-19 7-8 31, Gasol 0-4 2-2 2, VanVleet 4-13 0-0 12, Lowry 3-10 0-0 7, Powell 3-7 2-2 11, Miller 1-3 2-2 5, Boucher 1-1 0-0 3, Ibaka 5-9 0-3 10, Lin 4-8 3-4 12, Meeks 2-3 1-1 6, McCaw 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 40-89 17-22 117.

NEW YORK (92)

Hezonja 3-8 2-2 8, Knox 3-10 1-4 9, Jordan 0-2 3-4 3, Mudiay 4-12 3-4 11, Dotson 3-9 2-2 9, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Ellenson 1-4 1-1 3, Kornet 1-1 0-0 3, Robinson 8-12 3-6 19, Allen 6-9 5-5 18, Smith Jr. 2-11 2-2 7, Jenkins 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 31-85 24-32 92.

Toronto 30 25 32 30—117 New York 18 18 28 28— 92

3-Point Goals_Toronto 20-47 (Green 5-8, VanVleet 4-8, Powell 3-4, Siakam 2-6, Boucher 1-1, Lin 1-2, Meeks 1-2, McCaw 1-2, Miller 1-3, Lowry 1-7, Gasol 0-2, Ibaka 0-2), New York 6-26 (Knox 2-5, Kornet 1-1, Allen 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-4, Dotson 1-5, Ellenson 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Mudiay 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Hezonja 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 44 (Ibaka 10), New York 54 (Robinson 21). Assists_Toronto 32 (VanVleet 8), New York 16 (Jordan 4). Total Fouls_Toronto 28, New York 22. Technicals_VanVleet, Lowry, Robinson. A_19,812 (19,812).

