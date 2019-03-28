Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raptors-Knicks, Box

March 28, 2019 10:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
TORONTO (117)

Green 5-9 0-0 15, Siakam 11-19 7-8 31, Gasol 0-4 2-2 2, VanVleet 4-13 0-0 12, Lowry 3-10 0-0 7, Powell 3-7 2-2 11, Miller 1-3 2-2 5, Boucher 1-1 0-0 3, Ibaka 5-9 0-3 10, Lin 4-8 3-4 12, Meeks 2-3 1-1 6, McCaw 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 40-89 17-22 117.

NEW YORK (92)

Hezonja 3-8 2-2 8, Knox 3-10 1-4 9, Jordan 0-2 3-4 3, Mudiay 4-12 3-4 11, Dotson 3-9 2-2 9, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Ellenson 1-4 1-1 3, Kornet 1-1 0-0 3, Robinson 8-12 3-6 19, Allen 6-9 5-5 18, Smith Jr. 2-11 2-2 7, Jenkins 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 31-85 24-32 92.

Toronto 30 25 32 30—117
New York 18 18 28 28— 92

3-Point Goals_Toronto 20-47 (Green 5-8, VanVleet 4-8, Powell 3-4, Siakam 2-6, Boucher 1-1, Lin 1-2, Meeks 1-2, McCaw 1-2, Miller 1-3, Lowry 1-7, Gasol 0-2, Ibaka 0-2), New York 6-26 (Knox 2-5, Kornet 1-1, Allen 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-4, Dotson 1-5, Ellenson 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Mudiay 0-2, Thomas 0-2, Hezonja 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 44 (Ibaka 10), New York 54 (Robinson 21). Assists_Toronto 32 (VanVleet 8), New York 16 (Jordan 4). Total Fouls_Toronto 28, New York 22. Technicals_VanVleet, Lowry, Robinson. A_19,812 (19,812).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.