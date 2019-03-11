Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raptors’ Leonard returns against Cavaliers

March 11, 2019 6:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard is returning for Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after sitting out Sunday.

Leonard, who is averaging 27.1 points per game, which is tied for sixth in the NBA, missed Toronto’s victory in Miami as the Raptors continue to manage his workload.

The 27-year-old Leonard hasn’t appeared in more than two consecutive games since playing in five straight from Jan. 25 through Feb. 5. The Raptors have one more set of back-to-back games against Detroit on Sunday and next Monday against New York.

Toronto rolled to 125-104 win over the Heat without Leonard, tying a franchise record with 21 3-pointers and outscoring Miami 63-24 from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

Entering Monday night’s game, Toronto (48-19) trails Milwaukee by two games for the best record in the league and has won 11 of 14.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|20 2019 Directed Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels perform at El Centro Airshow

Today in History

1980: Carter announces Olympic boycott

Get our daily newsletter.