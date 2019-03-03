Raptors-Pistons, Box

TORONTO (107)

Green 2-6 0-0 6, Siakam 10-20 0-2 21, Gasol 2-10 8-8 13, Lowry 11-24 7-9 35, Lin 0-8 1-2 1, Powell 4-9 1-1 11, Anunoby 5-10 2-2 13, Ibaka 2-7 0-0 5, McCaw 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-96 19-24 107.

DETROIT (112)

Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Griffin 9-21 7-10 27, Drummond 5-10 5-8 15, Jackson 8-14 0-1 19, Ellington 3-6 3-5 11, Maker 2-6 2-2 6, Pachulia 0-4 0-0 0, Smith 4-6 1-1 9, Galloway 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson III 2-3 0-0 4, Kennard 6-10 2-2 19. Totals 40-86 20-29 112.

Toronto 19 26 33 22 7—107 Detroit 24 24 25 27 12—112

3-Point Goals_Toronto 14-39 (Lowry 6-14, Powell 2-4, Green 2-4, Ibaka 1-1, Gasol 1-2, Siakam 1-4, Anunoby 1-4, McCaw 0-1, Lin 0-5), Detroit 12-33 (Kennard 5-9, Jackson 3-5, Ellington 2-4, Griffin 2-8, Drummond 0-1, Maker 0-2, Galloway 0-4). Fouled Out_Gasol. Rebounds_Toronto 50 (Ibaka 11), Detroit 46 (Drummond 17). Assists_Toronto 22 (Siakam, Lowry, Gasol 5), Detroit 25 (Smith 8). Total Fouls_Toronto 28, Detroit 24. Technicals_Siakam, Green, Pachulia 2. Ejected_Pachulia. A_19,161 (20,491).

