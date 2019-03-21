Raptors-Thunder, Box

TORONTO (123)

Leonard 8-19 4-5 22, Siakam 14-21 4-4 33, Gasol 4-7 0-0 10, VanVleet 8-16 4-4 23, Green 6-10 0-0 17, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Anunoby 2-3 1-2 6, Ibaka 1-4 4-4 6, Lin 2-5 2-2 6, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-87 19-21 123.

OKLAHOMA CITY (114)

George 6-14 4-7 19, Grant 3-14 3-4 9, Adams 2-7 0-0 4, Westbrook 16-29 5-8 42, Ferguson 3-10 0-0 8, Nader 2-4 0-1 5, Morris 2-4 1-2 6, Noel 4-5 1-5 9, Schroder 5-16 1-2 12. Totals 43-103 15-29 114.

Toronto 39 24 29 18 13—123 Oklahoma City 31 24 23 32 4—114

3-Point Goals_Toronto 14-36 (Green 5-9, VanVleet 3-8, Gasol 2-3, Leonard 2-6, Anunoby 1-2, Siakam 1-4, Lin 0-2, Ibaka 0-2), Oklahoma City 13-43 (Westbrook 5-10, George 3-10, Ferguson 2-8, Morris 1-3, Nader 1-3, Schroder 1-6, Grant 0-3). Fouled Out_George. Rebounds_Toronto 52 (Siakam 13), Oklahoma City 48 (Grant 14). Assists_Toronto 30 (VanVleet, Green, Leonard, Siakam 6), Oklahoma City 22 (George, Westbrook 6). Total Fouls_Toronto 27, Oklahoma City 22. Technicals_Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A_18,203 (18,203).

