Rays 1, Twins 0

Minnesota Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Adranza ss 3 0 1 0 Ya.Diaz 1b 2 0 0 0 Nvrreto c 1 0 0 0 Na.Lowe 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Schop 2b 2 0 0 0 To.Pham lf 2 0 1 0 Jo.Gore ss 1 0 1 0 J.Coats lf 1 0 0 0 Lu.Duda dh 2 0 0 0 Meadows rf 3 1 2 0 Jeffers ph 1 0 0 0 M.Gomez rf 1 0 0 0 C..Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Grcia dh 2 0 0 0 Ja.Cave cf 3 0 0 0 Sanchez pr 1 0 0 0 Trreyes 3b 2 0 0 0 Br.Lowe 2b 2 0 1 0 L.Arrez 2b 1 0 0 0 N.Solak 2b 2 0 1 0 B.Roker rf 2 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 2 0 0 0 R.Cesar 3b 1 0 0 0 C.Arryo 3b 1 0 0 0 T.Telis c 2 0 0 0 W.Admes ss 2 0 0 0 W.Swyer 1b 1 0 0 0 Luc.Fox ss 2 0 2 1 L.Raley lf 2 0 0 0 Bnfacio cf 2 0 0 0 Za.Wiel lf 1 0 0 0 Smlnski cf 1 0 0 0 M.Perez c 2 0 1 0 N.Cuffo c 1 0 0 0 Totals 27 0 2 0 Totals 30 1 8 1

Minnesota 000 000 000—0 Tampa Bay 000 001 00x—1

E_Cesar (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Meadows 2 (3). 3B_Adrianza (1). CS_Pham (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Mejia 2 2 0 0 0 2 Romero 1 0 0 0 1 1 Vasquez 1 1 0 0 1 1 Morin 1 1 0 0 1 1 Guilmet L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 0 Eades 1 0 0 0 0 2 Nicolino S, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 1 Tampa Bay Snell 1 0 0 0 1 2 Drake 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Yarbrough 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Poche 1 0 0 0 2 0 Sadler W, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 1 Taylor H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Krook H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Moats S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_.

T_. A—

