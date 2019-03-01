Listen Live Sports

Rays 10, Orioles 5

March 1, 2019 4:21 pm
 
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows dh 2 2 1 1 Mullins cf 2 0 0 0
Russell ph 2 0 0 0 Ystzmsk cf 2 0 0 0
Rbrtson ss 3 2 3 0 Ri.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0
Crnwrth ss 2 1 1 0 J.Reyes 3b 1 0 0 1
Ji.Choi 1b 2 0 1 1 C.Davis 1b 2 0 0 0
K.Padlo 1b 2 0 0 0 Plmeiro pr 1 0 0 0
M.Znino c 3 0 0 0 Mancini dh 2 0 0 0
Bemboom c 2 1 1 2 Bostick ph 3 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 2 1 0 1 C.Sisco c 2 1 1 1
Jo.Lowe cf 2 0 0 0 C.Perez c 1 0 0 0
Heredia rf 3 1 2 3 Stewart rf 3 2 2 0
Sanchez rf 2 0 0 0 Brugman rf 1 0 0 0
C.Arryo 3b 3 0 0 0 Wlkrson 2b 3 0 0 0
Brsseau 3b 1 1 1 0 Pterson 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Coats lf 2 0 0 0 Yng Jr. lf 2 1 2 1
Ke.Wong ph 2 1 1 0 Jarrett pr 1 0 0 0
N.Solak 2b 2 0 0 0 R.Mrtin ss 3 1 2 1
Vlzquez ph 2 0 1 2 Jackson ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 39 10 12 10 Totals 34 5 7 4
Tampa Bay 401 100 022—10
Baltimore 020 021 000—5

LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Velazquez (1), Stewart 2 (3), Young Jr. (1), Martin (2). HR_Meadows (2), Bemboom (1), Heredia (1), Sisco (4). SB_Martin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Morton W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Chirinos H, 1 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Wood 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kolarek 1-3 2 2 2 2 1
Santos H, 1 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 3
Sulser H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kittredge S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 1 1
Baltimore
Cobb L, 0-1 2-3 3 4 4 1 0
Chleborad 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Givens 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Wotherspoon 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Harvey 1 0 0 0 1 2
Rogers 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ortiz 2 5 4 4 0 3

WP_Chirinos, Santos, Harvey.

PB_Zunino.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tim Timmons.

T_3:06. A_4,196

