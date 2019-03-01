Rays 10, Orioles 5

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Meadows dh 2 2 1 1 Mullins cf 2 0 0 0 Russell ph 2 0 0 0 Ystzmsk cf 2 0 0 0 Rbrtson ss 3 2 3 0 Ri.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 Crnwrth ss 2 1 1 0 J.Reyes 3b 1 0 0 1 Ji.Choi 1b 2 0 1 1 C.Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 K.Padlo 1b 2 0 0 0 Plmeiro pr 1 0 0 0 M.Znino c 3 0 0 0 Mancini dh 2 0 0 0 Bemboom c 2 1 1 2 Bostick ph 3 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 2 1 0 1 C.Sisco c 2 1 1 1 Jo.Lowe cf 2 0 0 0 C.Perez c 1 0 0 0 Heredia rf 3 1 2 3 Stewart rf 3 2 2 0 Sanchez rf 2 0 0 0 Brugman rf 1 0 0 0 C.Arryo 3b 3 0 0 0 Wlkrson 2b 3 0 0 0 Brsseau 3b 1 1 1 0 Pterson 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Coats lf 2 0 0 0 Yng Jr. lf 2 1 2 1 Ke.Wong ph 2 1 1 0 Jarrett pr 1 0 0 0 N.Solak 2b 2 0 0 0 R.Mrtin ss 3 1 2 1 Vlzquez ph 2 0 1 2 Jackson ss 1 0 0 0 Totals 39 10 12 10 Totals 34 5 7 4

Tampa Bay 401 100 022—10 Baltimore 020 021 000—5

LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Velazquez (1), Stewart 2 (3), Young Jr. (1), Martin (2). HR_Meadows (2), Bemboom (1), Heredia (1), Sisco (4). SB_Martin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Morton W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Chirinos H, 1 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 Wood 1 0 0 0 1 0 Kolarek 1-3 2 2 2 2 1 Santos H, 1 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 3 Sulser H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kittredge S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 1 1 Baltimore Cobb L, 0-1 2-3 3 4 4 1 0 Chleborad 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Givens 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 Wotherspoon 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 Harvey 1 0 0 0 1 2 Rogers 2 0 0 0 0 0 Ortiz 2 5 4 4 0 3

WP_Chirinos, Santos, Harvey.

PB_Zunino.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tim Timmons.

T_3:06. A_4,196

