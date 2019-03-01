Rays 10, Orioles 5

|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Mullins cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Russell ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ystzmsk cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rbrtson ss
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crnwrth ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Reyes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ji.Choi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|C.Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Padlo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plmeiro pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Znino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Bostick ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|C.Sisco c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Jo.Lowe cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Perez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Stewart rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Sanchez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brugman rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Arryo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wlkrson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brsseau 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Pterson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Coats lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Ke.Wong ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Jarrett pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Solak 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Mrtin ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Vlzquez ph
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Jackson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|10
|12
|10
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|4
|Tampa Bay
|401
|100
|022—10
|Baltimore
|020
|021
|000—5
LOB_Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Velazquez (1), Stewart 2 (3), Young Jr. (1), Martin (2). HR_Meadows (2), Bemboom (1), Heredia (1), Sisco (4). SB_Martin (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Morton W, 1-0
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chirinos H, 1
|1 2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Wood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kolarek
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Santos H, 1
|1 2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sulser H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kittredge S, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|Cobb L, 0-1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Chleborad
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Wotherspoon
|1 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Harvey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rogers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ortiz
|2
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
WP_Chirinos, Santos, Harvey.
PB_Zunino.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tim Timmons.
T_3:06. A_4,196
