Rays 10, Pirates 4

|Tampa Bay
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Wndle 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|K.Nwman ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bnfacio ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Tcker ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|W.Admes ss
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Ju.Kang 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Placios ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|K.Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ji.Choi 1b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|C.Moran dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|D.Kelly 1b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Valerio ph
|1
|1
|0
|1
|A.Grcia dh
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Crvelli 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gomez ph
|2
|0
|0
|1
|W.Craig 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Krmaier cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kvlehan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Znino c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J.Osuna rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Pinto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rynolds rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Arryo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Brsseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Shuck cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Krmer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Lukes rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Reyes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smlnski lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Stllngs c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ke.Wong lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Klley c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|10
|9
|10
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Tampa Bay
|400
|300
|030—10
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|102—4
E_Bonifacio (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Kelly (1), Zunino (1), Smolinski (1), Hayes (3). HR_Wendle (1), Garcia (1), Reyes (2). SB_Kiermaier (2). SF_Moran (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Stanek W, 1-0
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Drake
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Beeks
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Faria
|BS, 0-2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Poche
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Sadler
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|Keller L, 0-1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Escobar
|BS, 0-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Holmes
|1 2-3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Waddell
|BS, 0-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Crick
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burdi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Slegers
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Hartlieb
|BS, 0-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Stanek (Kang), Drake (Reyes), Holmes (Adames), Slegers (Palacios).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:10. A_6,013
