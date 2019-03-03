Rays 10, Pirates 4

Tampa Bay Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Wndle 2b 3 1 1 1 K.Nwman ss 3 0 2 0 Bnfacio ph 2 1 1 0 C.Tcker ss 1 1 1 0 W.Admes ss 1 2 0 0 Ju.Kang 3b 2 0 0 0 Placios ss 1 1 0 0 K.Hayes 3b 2 0 1 0 Ji.Choi 1b 1 2 0 0 C.Moran dh 3 0 0 1 D.Kelly 1b 1 0 1 2 Valerio ph 1 1 0 1 A.Grcia dh 3 2 2 4 Crvelli 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Gomez ph 2 0 0 1 W.Craig 1b 2 0 1 1 Krmaier cf 2 0 1 0 Kvlehan lf 3 0 0 0 Vlzquez cf 2 0 0 0 Jackson lf 2 0 0 0 M.Znino c 2 0 1 2 J.Osuna rf 1 0 0 0 R.Pinto c 2 0 0 0 Rynolds rf 2 0 0 0 C.Arryo 3b 3 0 0 0 P.Reyes cf 1 1 1 1 Brsseau 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Shuck cf 1 0 0 0 Heredia rf 2 0 0 0 K.Krmer 2b 2 0 0 0 N.Lukes rf 2 0 0 0 A.Reyes 2b 2 0 0 0 Smlnski lf 2 0 1 0 Stllngs c 2 0 1 0 Ke.Wong lf 2 1 1 0 C.Klley c 1 1 0 0 Totals 35 10 9 10 Totals 33 4 7 4

Tampa Bay 400 300 030—10 Pittsburgh 000 100 102—4

E_Bonifacio (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Kelly (1), Zunino (1), Smolinski (1), Hayes (3). HR_Wendle (1), Garcia (1), Reyes (2). SB_Kiermaier (2). SF_Moran (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Stanek W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Drake 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Beeks 2 4 1 1 1 3 Faria BS, 0-2 3 1 1 1 1 1 Poche 1 0 0 0 1 3 Sadler 1 2 2 1 1 0 Pittsburgh Keller L, 0-1 1 3 4 4 2 0 Escobar BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 2 1 Holmes 1 2-3 0 2 2 3 1 Waddell BS, 0-2 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Crick 1 1 0 0 0 1 Burdi 1 0 0 0 1 0 Slegers 2 3 3 3 0 1 Hartlieb BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Stanek (Kang), Drake (Reyes), Holmes (Adames), Slegers (Palacios).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:10. A_6,013

