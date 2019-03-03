Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 10, Pirates 4

March 3, 2019 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Wndle 2b 3 1 1 1 K.Nwman ss 3 0 2 0
Bnfacio ph 2 1 1 0 C.Tcker ss 1 1 1 0
W.Admes ss 1 2 0 0 Ju.Kang 3b 2 0 0 0
Placios ss 1 1 0 0 K.Hayes 3b 2 0 1 0
Ji.Choi 1b 1 2 0 0 C.Moran dh 3 0 0 1
D.Kelly 1b 1 0 1 2 Valerio ph 1 1 0 1
A.Grcia dh 3 2 2 4 Crvelli 1b 2 0 0 0
M.Gomez ph 2 0 0 1 W.Craig 1b 2 0 1 1
Krmaier cf 2 0 1 0 Kvlehan lf 3 0 0 0
Vlzquez cf 2 0 0 0 Jackson lf 2 0 0 0
M.Znino c 2 0 1 2 J.Osuna rf 1 0 0 0
R.Pinto c 2 0 0 0 Rynolds rf 2 0 0 0
C.Arryo 3b 3 0 0 0 P.Reyes cf 1 1 1 1
Brsseau 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Shuck cf 1 0 0 0
Heredia rf 2 0 0 0 K.Krmer 2b 2 0 0 0
N.Lukes rf 2 0 0 0 A.Reyes 2b 2 0 0 0
Smlnski lf 2 0 1 0 Stllngs c 2 0 1 0
Ke.Wong lf 2 1 1 0 C.Klley c 1 1 0 0
Totals 35 10 9 10 Totals 33 4 7 4
Tampa Bay 400 300 030—10
Pittsburgh 000 100 102—4

E_Bonifacio (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_Kelly (1), Zunino (1), Smolinski (1), Hayes (3). HR_Wendle (1), Garcia (1), Reyes (2). SB_Kiermaier (2). SF_Moran (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Stanek W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Drake 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Beeks 2 4 1 1 1 3
Faria BS, 0-2 3 1 1 1 1 1
Poche 1 0 0 0 1 3
Sadler 1 2 2 1 1 0
Pittsburgh
Keller L, 0-1 1 3 4 4 2 0
Escobar BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 2 1
Holmes 1 2-3 0 2 2 3 1
Waddell BS, 0-2 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Crick 1 1 0 0 0 1
Burdi 1 0 0 0 1 0
Slegers 2 3 3 3 0 1
Hartlieb BS, 0-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Stanek (Kang), Drake (Reyes), Holmes (Adames), Slegers (Palacios).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

Advertisement

T_3:10. A_6,013

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.