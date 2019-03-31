Rays 3, Astros 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Altuve dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Reddick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|b-White ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Gurriel 1b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|A.Diaz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Brantley ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Stassi c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|d-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marisnick cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Y.Diaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Robertson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Garcia rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Meadows dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.214
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Wendle 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Lowe ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|0
|8
|Houston
|001
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|102
|000
|00x—3
|8
|0
a-struck out for Wendle in the 6th. b-singled for Reddick in the 8th. c-grounded out for A.Diaz in the 8th. d-flied out for Stassi in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 1, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Garcia (1), Heredia (1). HR_Marisnick (1), off Chirinos; Meadows (2), off Miley. RBIs_Marisnick (1), Meadows 3 (4). CS_Marisnick (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Altuve); Tampa Bay 4 (Y.Diaz, Zunino, Lowe 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 1; Tampa Bay 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Wendle, Meadows. GIDP_Brantley.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Zunino, Wendle), (Adames, Lowe, Y.Diaz).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 0-1
|6
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|87
|4.50
|James
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos, W, 1-0
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|88
|1.29
|Kolarek
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Roe, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Beeks, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Castillo, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0.00
Kolarek pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Roe 1-0, Beeks 1-0. WP_Castillo.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:12. A_18,473 (42,735).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.