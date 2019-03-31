Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 3, Astros 1

March 31, 2019 3:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Altuve dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .067
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Reddick lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .300
b-White ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Gurriel 1b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
A.Diaz 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
c-Brantley ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .385
Stassi c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
d-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Marisnick cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .429
Totals 28 1 3 1 1 6
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Y.Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Pham lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Robertson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Garcia rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .182
Meadows dh 4 1 2 3 0 1 .214
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Heredia cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .667
Wendle 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Lowe ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 32 3 8 3 0 8
Houston 001 000 000—1 3 0
Tampa Bay 102 000 00x—3 8 0

a-struck out for Wendle in the 6th. b-singled for Reddick in the 8th. c-grounded out for A.Diaz in the 8th. d-flied out for Stassi in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 1, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Garcia (1), Heredia (1). HR_Marisnick (1), off Chirinos; Meadows (2), off Miley. RBIs_Marisnick (1), Meadows 3 (4). CS_Marisnick (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Altuve); Tampa Bay 4 (Y.Diaz, Zunino, Lowe 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 1; Tampa Bay 1 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Wendle, Meadows. GIDP_Brantley.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Zunino, Wendle), (Adames, Lowe, Y.Diaz).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, L, 0-1 6 8 3 3 0 4 87 4.50
James 2 0 0 0 0 4 23 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chirinos, W, 1-0 7 2 1 1 0 6 88 1.29
Kolarek 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Roe, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Beeks, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Castillo, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 0.00

Kolarek pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Roe 1-0, Beeks 1-0. WP_Castillo.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:12. A_18,473 (42,735).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
4|10 Data Management Forum
4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.