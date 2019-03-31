Rays 3, Astros 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267 Altuve dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .067 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Reddick lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .300 b-White ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Gurriel 1b-2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 A.Diaz 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Brantley ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .385 Stassi c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 d-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Marisnick cf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .429 Totals 28 1 3 1 1 6

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Y.Diaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Pham lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Robertson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143 Garcia rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .182 Meadows dh 4 1 2 3 0 1 .214 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Heredia cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .667 Wendle 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Lowe ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 32 3 8 3 0 8

Houston 001 000 000—1 3 0 Tampa Bay 102 000 00x—3 8 0

a-struck out for Wendle in the 6th. b-singled for Reddick in the 8th. c-grounded out for A.Diaz in the 8th. d-flied out for Stassi in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 1, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Garcia (1), Heredia (1). HR_Marisnick (1), off Chirinos; Meadows (2), off Miley. RBIs_Marisnick (1), Meadows 3 (4). CS_Marisnick (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Altuve); Tampa Bay 4 (Y.Diaz, Zunino, Lowe 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 1; Tampa Bay 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Wendle, Meadows. GIDP_Brantley.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Zunino, Wendle), (Adames, Lowe, Y.Diaz).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, L, 0-1 6 8 3 3 0 4 87 4.50 James 2 0 0 0 0 4 23 0.00 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chirinos, W, 1-0 7 2 1 1 0 6 88 1.29 Kolarek 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Roe, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Beeks, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Castillo, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 0.00

Kolarek pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Roe 1-0, Beeks 1-0. WP_Castillo.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:12. A_18,473 (42,735).

