Rays 3, Astros 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .333 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .300 Bregman ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .083 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .417 Gurriel 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300 Reddick rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .375 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286 White 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Kemp cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 33 1 8 1 3 7

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .100 Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pham dh 4 0 1 1 0 3 .364 Choi 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Diaz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .364 Robertson ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wendle ss-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .222 Perez c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .667 Totals 30 3 7 3 1 13

Houston 100 000 000—1 8 1 Tampa Bay 000 020 01x—3 7 0

a-struck out for Kemp in the 9th.

E_Chirinos (1). LOB_Houston 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Diaz (2), Kiermaier (1), Perez (1). HR_Bregman (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bregman (1), Pham (2), Kiermaier (1), Perez (1). SB_Meadows (1), Pham (2), Choi (1). CS_Altuve (1). S_Heredia.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Reddick 2, Kemp); Tampa Bay 3 (Lowe, Diaz 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.

GIDP_Altuve.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Lowe, Choi).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McHugh, L, 0-1 5 3 2 2 1 9 81 3.60 Harris 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Devenski 2 3 1 1 0 3 27 4.50 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, W, 1-0 5 6 1 1 1 4 77 1.80 Stanek, H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 21 0.00 Roe, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Kolarek, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 0.00 Alvarado, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:40. A_16,010 (42,735).

