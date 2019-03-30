Listen Live Sports

Rays 3, Astros 1

March 30, 2019 9:10 pm
 
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .333
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .300
Bregman ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .083
Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .417
Gurriel 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300
Reddick rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .375
Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286
White 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Kemp cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Totals 33 1 8 1 3 7
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .100
Heredia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pham dh 4 0 1 1 0 3 .364
Choi 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Diaz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .364
Robertson ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wendle ss-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .222
Perez c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .667
Totals 30 3 7 3 1 13
Houston 100 000 000—1 8 1
Tampa Bay 000 020 01x—3 7 0

a-struck out for Kemp in the 9th.

E_Chirinos (1). LOB_Houston 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Diaz (2), Kiermaier (1), Perez (1). HR_Bregman (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bregman (1), Pham (2), Kiermaier (1), Perez (1). SB_Meadows (1), Pham (2), Choi (1). CS_Altuve (1). S_Heredia.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Reddick 2, Kemp); Tampa Bay 3 (Lowe, Diaz 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.

GIDP_Altuve.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Lowe, Choi).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McHugh, L, 0-1 5 3 2 2 1 9 81 3.60
Harris 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Devenski 2 3 1 1 0 3 27 4.50
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow, W, 1-0 5 6 1 1 1 4 77 1.80
Stanek, H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 21 0.00
Roe, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Kolarek, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 0.00
Alvarado, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:40. A_16,010 (42,735).

