Rays 3, Astros 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.083
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Gurriel 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Kemp cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|3
|7
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.100
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.364
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Robertson ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wendle ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Garcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Perez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.667
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|1
|13
|Houston
|100
|000
|000—1
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|020
|01x—3
|7
|0
a-struck out for Kemp in the 9th.
E_Chirinos (1). LOB_Houston 8, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Diaz (2), Kiermaier (1), Perez (1). HR_Bregman (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Bregman (1), Pham (2), Kiermaier (1), Perez (1). SB_Meadows (1), Pham (2), Choi (1). CS_Altuve (1). S_Heredia.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Reddick 2, Kemp); Tampa Bay 3 (Lowe, Diaz 2). RISP_Houston 0 for 3; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.
GIDP_Altuve.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, Lowe, Choi).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McHugh, L, 0-1
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|9
|81
|3.60
|Harris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Devenski
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|27
|4.50
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, W, 1-0
|5
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|77
|1.80
|Stanek, H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Roe, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Kolarek, H, 2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0.00
|Alvarado, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:40. A_16,010 (42,735).
