Rays 3, Pirates 2

March 22, 2019 3:56 pm
 
Pittsburgh Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 Meadows lf 3 0 1 0
Medrano ph 1 0 0 0 T.Walls pr 1 1 0 0
Ju.Kang ss 3 0 2 0 To.Pham dh 4 0 1 0
K.Nwman ph 1 0 0 0 N.Solak pr 1 0 1 0
Chsnhll rf 4 0 0 0 Br.Lowe 1b 3 2 2 0
Jo.Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0
J.Siter 1b 1 1 1 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 0 0 0 0
C.Moran 3b 4 0 1 0 Crnwrth 3b 2 0 0 1
P.Reyes cf 4 1 2 1 A.Grcia rf 3 0 3 2
Gnzalez dh 2 0 0 0 To.Pena pr 0 0 0 0
Mtchell pr 1 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 2 0 0 0
Kvlehan lf 4 0 0 0 D.Kelly 1b 0 0 0 0
S.Baron c 3 0 1 1 Rbrtson 2b 3 0 0 0
A.Pabst c 1 0 0 0 Ke.Wong 2b 1 0 0 0
W.Admes ss 2 0 0 0
Smlnski lf 1 0 0 0
M.James c 3 0 1 0
R.Pinto ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 32 3 9 3
Pittsburgh 000 000 101—2
Tampa Bay 101 001 00x—3

E_Moran (5), Kelly (1). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 13. 2B_Kang (1), Reyes (3), Lowe (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Waddell L, 1-1 BS, 0-6 1 2 1 1 1 2
Liriano 1 2-3 3 1 1 3 3
Hartlieb 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Maurer BS, 2-5 1 1 0 0 2 0
German 1 2 1 1 2 0
Scioneaux 2 1 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Font W, 1-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Sadler H, 1 3 1 0 0 0 3
Castillo H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarado H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Roe H, 2 1 2 1 1 1 1
Kolarek H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kittredge 1 3 1 1 0 2

WP_Liriano.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Will Little.

T_2:45. A_4,724

