Rays 3, Pirates 2

|Pittsburgh
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Medrano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Walls pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ju.Kang ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|To.Pham dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Nwman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Solak pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Chsnhll rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Lowe 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Jo.Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Siter 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Moran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Crnwrth 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|P.Reyes cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Gnzalez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|To.Pena pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mtchell pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kvlehan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Kelly 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Baron c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rbrtson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Pabst c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|W.Admes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Smlnski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|M.James c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Pinto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|101—2
|Tampa Bay
|101
|001
|00x—3
E_Moran (5), Kelly (1). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 13. 2B_Kang (1), Reyes (3), Lowe (8).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Waddell L, 1-1 BS, 0-6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Liriano
|1 2-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Hartlieb
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maurer
|BS, 2-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|German
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Scioneaux
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Font W, 1-0
|1 2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sadler H, 1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Castillo H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Roe H, 2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kolarek H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kittredge
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
WP_Liriano.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Will Little.
T_2:45. A_4,724
