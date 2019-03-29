Rays 4, Astros 2

Houston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf 3 0 1 0 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 Pham lf 3 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 1 2 Brntley lf 4 0 2 2 Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 2 1 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 Wendle 2b 0 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 Av.Grci rf 4 0 1 0 A.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 White ph 1 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 3 1 1 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 R.Chrns ph 0 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 0 0 T.Kemp dh 3 1 0 0 Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 31 4 6 4

Houston 002 000 000—2 Tampa Bay 003 001 00x—4

E_Gurriel (1), A.Diaz (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Brantley (1). HR_Y.Diaz (1). SB_T.Kemp (1), Pham (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Cole L,0-1 6 5 4 1 0 10 Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 2 James 1 1 0 0 1 1 Tampa Bay Morton W,1-0 5 3 2 2 2 8 Castillo H,1 2 2 0 0 0 1 Roe H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Kolarek H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Alvarado S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Morton (Kemp). WP_James.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:38. A_13,059 (42,735).

