Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 4, Astros 2

March 29, 2019 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger cf 3 0 1 0 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0
Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 Pham lf 3 1 1 1
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 1 2
Brntley lf 4 0 2 2 Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 2 1
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 Wendle 2b 0 0 0 0
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 Av.Grci rf 4 0 1 0
A.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr 2b-3b 3 0 0 0
White ph 1 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 3 1 1 0
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0
R.Chrns ph 0 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 0 0
T.Kemp dh 3 1 0 0
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 31 4 6 4
Houston 002 000 000—2
Tampa Bay 003 001 00x—4

E_Gurriel (1), A.Diaz (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Brantley (1). HR_Y.Diaz (1). SB_T.Kemp (1), Pham (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Cole L,0-1 6 5 4 1 0 10
Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 2
James 1 1 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Morton W,1-0 5 3 2 2 2 8
Castillo H,1 2 2 0 0 0 1
Roe H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Kolarek H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarado S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Morton (Kemp). WP_James.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

Advertisement

T_2:38. A_13,059 (42,735).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.