Rays 4, Astros 2

|Houston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Y.Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wendle 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Diaz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|T.Kemp dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|Houston
|002
|000
|000—2
|Tampa Bay
|003
|001
|00x—4
E_Gurriel (1), A.Diaz (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Brantley (1). HR_Y.Diaz (1). SB_T.Kemp (1), Pham (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Cole L,0-1
|6
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|James
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Morton W,1-0
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Castillo H,1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Roe H,1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kolarek H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarado S,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Morton (Kemp). WP_James.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_2:38. A_13,059 (42,735).
