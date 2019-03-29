Rays 4, Astros 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.429
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|A.Diaz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-White ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Chirinos ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Kemp dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|4
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.429
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.125
|Y.Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.429
|Wendle 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Robertson 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|1
|13
|Houston
|002
|000
|000—2
|6
|2
|Tampa Bay
|003
|001
|00x—4
|6
|0
a-singled for A.Diaz in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Stassi in the 9th.
E_Gurriel (1), A.Diaz (2). LOB_Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Brantley (1). HR_Y.Diaz (1), off Cole. RBIs_Brantley 2 (3), Pham (1), Choi 2 (2), Y.Diaz (1). SB_Kemp (1), Pham (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Stassi, Kemp); Tampa Bay 1 (Garcia). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Meadows. GIDP_Reddick.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Adames, Choi).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 0-1
|6
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|101
|1.50
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|James
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 1-0
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|8
|85
|3.60
|Castillo, H, 1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|Roe, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0.00
|Kolarek, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Alvarado, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0. HBP_Morton (Kemp). WP_James.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_2:38. A_13,059 (42,735).
