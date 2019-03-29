Rays 4, Astros 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .250 Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .286 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Brantley lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .500 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .429 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 A.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-White ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .400 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Chirinos ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Kemp dh 3 1 0 0 0 2 .000 Totals 31 2 6 2 4 10

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Pham lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .429 Choi 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .125 Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .429 Wendle 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Robertson 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .167 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Zunino c 3 1 0 0 0 2 .000 Totals 31 4 6 4 1 13

Houston 002 000 000—2 6 2 Tampa Bay 003 001 00x—4 6 0

a-singled for A.Diaz in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Stassi in the 9th.

E_Gurriel (1), A.Diaz (2). LOB_Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Brantley (1). HR_Y.Diaz (1), off Cole. RBIs_Brantley 2 (3), Pham (1), Choi 2 (2), Y.Diaz (1). SB_Kemp (1), Pham (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Stassi, Kemp); Tampa Bay 1 (Garcia). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Meadows. GIDP_Reddick.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Adames, Choi).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, L, 0-1 6 5 4 1 0 10 101 1.50 Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00 James 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.00 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 1-0 5 3 2 2 2 8 85 3.60 Castillo, H, 1 2 2 0 0 0 1 19 0.00 Roe, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 0.00 Kolarek, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Alvarado, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0. HBP_Morton (Kemp). WP_James.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:38. A_13,059 (42,735).

