Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 4, Astros 2

March 29, 2019 10:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .250
Altuve 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .286
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Brantley lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .500
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .429
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
A.Diaz ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-White ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .400
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
b-Chirinos ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Kemp dh 3 1 0 0 0 2 .000
Totals 31 2 6 2 4 10
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Pham lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .429
Choi 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .125
Y.Diaz 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .429
Wendle 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garcia rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Robertson 2b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .167
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Zunino c 3 1 0 0 0 2 .000
Totals 31 4 6 4 1 13
Houston 002 000 000—2 6 2
Tampa Bay 003 001 00x—4 6 0

a-singled for A.Diaz in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Stassi in the 9th.

E_Gurriel (1), A.Diaz (2). LOB_Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Brantley (1). HR_Y.Diaz (1), off Cole. RBIs_Brantley 2 (3), Pham (1), Choi 2 (2), Y.Diaz (1). SB_Kemp (1), Pham (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 2 (Stassi, Kemp); Tampa Bay 1 (Garcia). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Meadows. GIDP_Reddick.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Adames, Choi).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, L, 0-1 6 5 4 1 0 10 101 1.50
Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
James 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, W, 1-0 5 3 2 2 2 8 85 3.60
Castillo, H, 1 2 2 0 0 0 1 19 0.00
Roe, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 0.00
Kolarek, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Alvarado, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kolarek 1-0. HBP_Morton (Kemp). WP_James.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:38. A_13,059 (42,735).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.